Industry News: Cowboy Bepop, M. Night Shyamalan, Eva Longoria and More!

COWBOY BEBOP TEASER DROPS: Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop has dropped a teaser starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda. Cowboy Bebop follows a group of bounty hunters. Cowboy Bebop is set to debut on Netflix Friday, November 19.

M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN TO SERVE AS JURY PRESIDENT: Director and producer M. Night Shyamalan will serve as president of the international jury at the 72nd Berlinale next year. “I’m pleased and honored that M. Night Shyamalan has accepted our invitation to serve as president of the jury,” said Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian.

EVA LONGORIA TO STAR IN THE HOUSE OF THE SPIRITS: Eva Longoria is set to star in an adaptation of Isabel Allende’s novel The House of Spirits for FilmNation Entertainment. The family saga follows the lives of three generations of women and is set in a remote South American country. Francisca Alegría and Fernanda Urrejola are writing the adaptation, the former will direct, Deadline reports. “It’s truly an honor to bring one of Isabel Allende’s iconic works to the screen for audiences worldwide alongside FilmNation, Francisca, and Fernanda,” Longoria said in a statement. “This is a story rich in themes of family, love, and magic. I am excited to show the world the beauty, creativity, and masterclass talent that our community continues to produce.”

TIKTOK LAUNCHES DISCOVER LIST: TikTok is sharing its love for top creators with the inaugural Discover List, honoring TikTokers who have had a significant impact on trends and topics of conversation across the social platform.