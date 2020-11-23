Industry News: Coming to America, Bullet Train, Stranger Things and More!

AMAZON SETS PREMIERE OF COMING TO AMERICA 2: Amazon will drop Paramount Pictures’ Eddie Murphy film Coming to America 2 on March 5, 2021. The film was set to hit the big screen on December 18th, but Paramount sold the global rights to the streamer for $125 million. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Shari Headley, among many others, also star. “Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

'BLACK PANTHER 2' WILL START FILMING IN JULY: The sequel to Black Panther is set to begin filming in Atlanta in July 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say that Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return, with some saying Wright’s character may take on a more prominent role. Marvel hasn't revealed how they plan on proceeding without Chadwick Boseman, who passed earlier this year due to colon cancer.

LOGAN LERMAN JOINS BULLET TRAIN: Logan Lerman is set to join Sony’s Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Andrew Koji. David Leitch is directing.

STRANGER THINGS ADDS EIGHT PLAYERS: Netflix’s Stranger Things has recruited new season regulars, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn as series regulars, as well as Robert Englund among several other recurring actors. Production is underway.

UNIVERSAL REACHES DEAL WITH CINEPLEX: Universal has signed a multi-year agreement with Canada’s Cineplex chain to shorten the route from movies to home. Under the terms, Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation can put new movies on premium video-on-demand platforms in as few as 17 days, Variety reports.