Industry News: Comcast, Lisa Kudrow, Matteo Garrone and More!

COMCAST, LIONSGATE REACH DEAL: Comcast NBCUniversal and Lionsgate have agreed to a new carriage deal for Starz. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the agreement has been closely watched as renewal talks for cable networks like Starz become increasingly fractions and consumers cut the cord and gravitate toward streaming services.

LISA KUDROW TO STAR AS THERAPY DOG: Lisa Kudrow has signed onto star in Housebroken, a new animated series on Fox. The show was co-created by Veep‘s Clea DuVall and Catastrophe‘s Sharon Horgan, and follows a group of dogs exploring “human dysfunction and neurosis.”

MATTEO GARRONE TALKS PINOCCHIO: Matteo Garrone rose to fame as the director of mob movie Gemorrah in 2008, then produced the dark Tale of Tales and Dogman, so he acknowledges that many are expecting a dark retelling of Pinocchio. He tells Variety of his plans for the live-action revival: “I worked with Roberto Benigni who is a piece of Italian film history. He’s an actor, a director and much more. And besides all thatm he hails from the world of “Pinocchio,” from the Tuscan peasant culture it reflects. So how could I possibly find a better Geppetto? Besides that, he has a natural comedic disposition. So Roberto helped me find solutions that had a lightness to them, an irony. And being by far Italy’s most famous actor, he has a natural inclination towards mainstream. At the same time, while I was on set, I was constantly thinking about how kids would experience each scene. My mantra was to keep it simple, with no intellectual superstructures; try to create a direct line to the audience’s emotions. It was a huge growth for me as a director.”

KEVIN COSTNER ENDORSES PETE BUTTIGIEG: Kevin Costner endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in Iowa. The self-described independent told a crowd in Indianola: “Whether your road leads you to Pete, like mine has, that’s for you to judge. When Pete speaks of unity, it’s the kind of unity I’ve been waiting and hoping to hear about.” Celeb endorsements are coming fast and furious, with Rosario Dawson campaigned with her boyfriend, Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator and Buttigieg rival, former Olympic ice skater Michelle Kwan endorsing Joe Biden, Donald Glover endorsing Andrew Yang and many more.