Industry News: Colin Jost, Tom Bergeron, Michael Che and More!

COLIN JOST TALKS AVOIDING DISASTER: In Colin Jost‘s new memoir, A Very Punchable Face, the 38-year-old Saturday Night Live star opens up about avoiding disaster. He recalled a near-miss during the now-famous Diner Lobster sketch starring John Mulaney in the memoir, and to EW: “In the dress rehearsal for Diner Lobster, the tank was getting pushed out to reveal Kenan Thompson, but the tank got stuck and began rotating. Here’s Kenan with a French revolutionary costume on. The tank is rotating, and he’s still maintaining the majesty of that part.” Jost’s A Very Punchable Face is out now.

TOM BERGERON AND ERIN ANDREWS ARE OUT: ABC‘s Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron is leaving the show, which he helped launch. Co-host Erin Andrews, who joined him in 2014, is also leaving. He shared on Twitter: “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” Meanwhile, it was announced yesterday (July 14th) that Tyra Banks will be the new host for the upcoming season of the show. According to TMZ, she will also be the executive producer of the show.

MICHAEL CHE SET FOR HBO MAX SHOW: Saturday Night Live regular Michael Che is set to star in and executive produce a sketch comedy series at HBO Max. Six episodes of the untitled series are on tap. “I’m really excited to be working on this show with HBO Max,” said Che. “It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot, so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”

MOVIE THEATERS IN CALIFORNIA & HONG KONG SHUT DOWN: Movie theaters in California and Hong Kong, and the Walt Disney Co.’s Hong Kong theme park have shut their doors amid local flareups of COVID-19. Restaurants and indoor experiences in California have also been shuttered.