Industry News: Colin Firth, Anne Hathaway, BBC and More!

COLIN FIRTH TO STAR IN NEW YORK WILL EAT YOU ALIVE: Colin Firth is set to star in New York Will Eat You Alive, an STX Films and Tencent collaboration based on the digital comic Zombie Brother. Todd Strauss-Schulson is set to direct. “We always wanted to cast this in a way that would give life to the source material and elevate the action and you can’t achieve that goal any better than hiring Colin Firth,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “From The King’s Speech to Kingsman, Colin always gives an Oscar-caliber performance. We’re thrilled to be reuniting with him on New York Will Eat You Alive in a role that will allow him to have fun while showcasing his deadpan humor and comic timing.”

ANNE HATHAWAY APOLOGIZES: The Witches star Anne Hathaway is apologizing for the portrayal of disability in the HBO film, after upsetting advocates. She wrote on social media: “I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in ‘The Witches.’ Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened.”

BBC TO REMAKE BRIDESHEAD: Luca Guadagnino is set to write and direct a reimagining of Evelyn Waugh’s classic novel, Brideshead Revisited. The miniseries will appear on the BBC, and perhaps HBO in the U.S. According to reports, Ralph Fiennes, Cate Blanchett and Andrew Garfield are hoping to star, but Deadline says that the cast has not been confirmed.

GEOFFREY PALMER DIES: British star Geoffrey Palmer has died at age 93. He starred in the BBC’s As Time Goes By, alongside Jude Dench. He reportedly died peacefully at home. He appeared in dozens of shows and films, including Tomorrow Never Dies, Doctor Who, The Legacy of Reginald Perrin, Parade’s End and The Hollow Crown.