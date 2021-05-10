Industry News: Cinemark, Don't Be Tardy, Tyler Perry and More!

CINEMARK REACHES NEW DEAL ON THEATRICAL WINDOW: Cinemark has reached new agreements with give studios that will formalize a shorter theatrical window, Variety reports. Cinemark said it now has agreements with Warner Bros. Picture Group, The Walt Disney Company, Paramount Pictures, Universal and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Cinemark is thrilled to have reached new agreements with our major studio partners, and we are eager to continue providing movie fans an immersive, larger-than-life cinematic environment to see major upcoming films, ranging from the biggest blockbusters to specialty fare to family-friendly content,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “In our ongoing efforts to maximize attendance and box office during the pandemic and beyond, our goal is to provide the widest range of content with terms that are in the best long-term interests of Cinemark, our studio partners and moviegoers. We are pleased with these recent developments and are confident we are taking positive steps toward reigniting theatrical exhibition and evolving the industry for a post-pandemic landscape.”

DON’T BE TARDY NO MORE: Kim Zolciak-Bierman’s Don’t Be Tardy has been canceled after eight seasons on Bravo. “We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes. We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While ‘Don’t Be Tardy…’ will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what’s next,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. The show followed the life of Kim, her husband Kroy Biermann, daughters Brielle, Ariana and the youngest Biermanns Kaia, Kane, Kash, and KJ.

TYLER PERRY FILLS OUT A JAZZMAN’S BLUES: Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold are joining Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer in Netflix’s A Jazzman’s Blues. Tyler Perry is writing and directing.

AMC IS BETTING BIG ON STREAMING: AMC Networks execs are confident that niche streaming is their ticket to success. Production for linear networks and streaming platforms “is back in full swing,” COO Ed Carroll said, via Deadline. For the first time ever, he noted, three TWD series are in production at the same time: along with the mothership franchise, the trio includes Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond. Their streaming portfolio, including Acorn and ALLBLK, is expanding outside the U.S. By 2025, AMC projects reaching 20-25 million subscribers.