Industry News: Chuck Woolery, Chris Evans, Kate Winslet and More!

CHUCK WOOLERY DELETES TWITTER ACCOUNT: On Sunday Chuck Woolery wrote, “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.” President Donald Trump retweeted it. On Monday, he tempered his message slightly, writing: “To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones.” By Wednesday night, his account was deleted. It’s unclear if his son’s diagnosis, the blowback he received to the original tweet or if something else caused him or Twitter to remove his account.

CHRIS EVANS GIFTING CAPTAIN AMERICA SHIELD TO REAL HERO: Chris Evans is so moved by the now-viral story of Bridger Walker saving his sister from a dog attack, and suffering a horrific injury in the process, he’s gifting his Captain America shield to him. “Pal, you’re a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you,” Evans said in a video message that the family shared Wednesday. “Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.”

KATE WINSLET TO SNAG TORONTO FESTIVAL TRIBUTE: The Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet will receive a 2020 TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto Film Festival, which will be held online this September amid the pandemic. Winslet will be lauded virtually September 15th. “Kate’s brilliant and compelling onscreen presence continues to captivate, entertain and inspire audiences and actors alike,” Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of the Toronto festival, said in a statement.

HENRY GOLDING TO STAR IN THE TIGER’S APPRENTICE: Henry Golding, who rose to fame in Crazy Rich Asians, has been tapped to voice The Tiger’s Apprentice for Paramount Animation. The adaptation of the best-selling children’s book will be led by Carlos Baena, a Pixar animator. The story will follow a San Francisco boy who meets a shape-shifting tiger named Mr. Hu.