Industry News: Christopher Meloni, Parent Trap, Tilda Swinton and More!

MARISKA HARGITAY AND CHRISTOPHER MELONI TEASE SVU SPINOFF: Mariska Hargitay posted a shot of herself and Law & Order: SVU co-star Christopher Meloni, captioning it, “It’s on.” The spinoff titled Law & Order: Organized Crime will be headlined by Meloni as Elliot Stabler, after he was written off SVU in 2011. Production on Organized Crime will begin next month and will air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

PARENT TRAP REUNION: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kuntz, director Nancy Meyers, and producer Charles Shyer joined Katie Couric to share their memories of the classic 1998 film Parent Trap. The event was organized to benefit Jose Andres‘ nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Couric released the get-together on IG.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL TO HONOR TILDA SWINTON: The Oscar-winning Scottish star Tilda Swinton and the iconic Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui will be feted with lifetime achievement awards at this year’s Venice International Film Festival. “This great festival has been dear to my heart for three decades: to be honored by her in this way is extremely humbling,” Swinton said in a statement. “To come to Venice, this year of all years, to celebrate immortal cinema and her defiant survival in the face of all the challenges that evolution might throw at her – as at us all – will be my sincere joy.” Hui’s best-known films include The Secret (1979), Boat People (1982) and Love in a Fallen City (1984). Venice will run September 2-12th and mark the first festival to take place since the pandemic broke out in Europe.

WARNER BROS SETS UP COVID REPORTING SYSTEM: Warner Bros has created a way for cast and crew to anonymously report colleagues breaking COVID-19 regulations on-set in Europe. Soon, Warner Bros is expected to restart production on blockbusters Fantastic Beasts and The Batman.