Industry News: Chris Rock, Danny Glover, Jonny Lee Miller and More!

HBO MAX TO ADD FIRST TWO SEASONS OF THE CHRIS ROCK SHOW: HBO Max is making the first two season of The Chris Rock Show available to subscribers starting now. The original show aired on HBO from 1997-2000, and feature sketches, social commentary and celebrity guests, including Prince, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa plus many others.

SAMUEL L. JACKSON, DANNY GLOVER, ELAINE MAY, LIV ULLMAN SET FOR OSCARS: Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Elaine May and Liv Ullman will all receive honorary Oscars this year on January 15, 2022. “We are thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society,” Academy president David Rubin said in a statement. “Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May’s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers. Liv Ullmann’s bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover’s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen.”

JONNY LEE MILLER JOINS THE CROWN: Jonny Lee Miller is joining Netflix’s The Crown as John Major, prime minister from 1990-1997. Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki also star. Shooting begins next month.

SAG-AFTRA ADOPTS GUIDELINES ON VACCINATIONS: SAG-AFTRA has adopted new guidelines for employers who make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for employees. The parameters include guidelines instructing productions to make their policies clear and ensure they “apply equally to all cast and crew working in the relevant zone(s) or work location(s).”