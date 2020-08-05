Industry News: Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bradley Cooper, AMC Networks and More!

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES REBOOTING FIXER UPPER: Chip and Joanna Gaines are rebooting Fixer Upper, their HGTV megahit, on Magnolia Network, a joint venture between the couple and Discovery Inc. “The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed,” said the Gaineses. “We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again. These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon.”

BRADLEY COOPER CIRCLING PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON’S COMING OF AGE FILM: Bradley Cooper is poised to team up with Paul Thomas Anderson on a new, highly secretive venture, described as a coming-of-age story set in 1970s San Fernando Valley. Cooper will next be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, taking a role originally intended for Leonardo DiCaprio.

AMC REPORTS AD REVENUE DROP OF 14.6%: AMC Networks, the cabler that operates AMC, IFC, WE tv, BBC America and SundanceTV, said Tuesday that revenue plummeted 14.6% in the second quarter, less than the 30% initially feared. The company said “the decrease in advertising revenues was primarily related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in lower demand, as well as the timing of the airing of original programming.” Another decline is forecast for the third quarter, in the mid to high-teen percentage range.

THE ROCKETTES CANCELS CHRISTMAS SHOW: MSG Entertainment is canceling is annual Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes due to COVID-19 concerns. All tickets sold will be refunded. The Rockettes formed in 1925 and have performed the annual show for around 1 million people across the country every year.