Industry News: Charlie Sheen, The Amazing Jonathan, Andrew Garfield + More!

CHARLIE SHEEN WORKING ON PILOT: Charlie Sheen is reportedly working on a TV pilot written and produced by Entourage creator Doug Ellin. Sources told Page Six that the show began shooting in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Feb. 23rd) and will even feature a cameo from the actor’s father, Martin Sheen. The project also features Entourage alums Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon.

‘THE AMAZING JONATHAN’ DEAD AT 63: John Edward Szeles, the standup comedian and magician best known as “The Amazing Jonathan” died at his Las Vegas home Tuesday (Feb. 22nd) after a long battle with heart disease. His widow, Anastasia Synn, confirmed his death to the Las Vegas Review Journal just before midnight. He was 63.

DONNY DAVIS DEAD AT 43: Donny Davis, a comedian and dancer for Britney Spears’ 2013 Las Vegas Residency and a frequent guest on Chelsea Lately, died Tuesday (Feb. 22nd) at the age of 43. Police told CBS affiliate KLAS that Davis was found dead inside his room at Las Vegas’ Resorts World hotel and Casino just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 23rd). No cause of death was disclosed pending an investigation.

ANDREW GARFIELD JOINS ‘UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN’: Andrew Garfield is taking on the role of Detective Pyre in the FX mini-series Under the Banner of Heaven. According to the network’s description, Pyre is a Latter-Day Saints “elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer.” The series is based on the 2003 book of the same title, in which author Jon Krakauer detailed the 1984 murder of Brenda Lafferty and her infant daughter, Erica, at the hands of brothers-in-law Ron and Dan Lafferty.