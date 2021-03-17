Industry News: Cannes Film, Killing Eve, HFPA and More!

CANNES FILM FULL STEAM AHEAD: The Cannes Film Festival is planning for a full festival, with Spike Lee as jury president. The 74th edition of Cannes is due to run July 6-17 after being pushed back from its May spot due to the pandemic. The festival said today that “preparations are in full swing with a large numbers of films being viewed by the selection committee. The Festival will have the opportunity to outline in more details the 74th edition in the coming weeks.” The full selection and jury will be revealed in June.

KILLING EVE TO END: Season 4 will be it for AMC/BBC’s Killing Eve. The show, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will drop eight episodes, with a premier date planned for 2022. AMC Networks is working closely with Killing Eve producers Sid Gentle Films to develop potential spinoff ideas that will explore the larger world of the show outside of Eve (Oh) and Villanelle (Comer), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

MODELING INDUSTRY GETS DOC TREATMENT: Investigative journalist Lucy Osborne and The Guardian are teaming up to produce a documentary series that will unveil how the modelling industry has facilitated abuse for decades. The three-part series will include interviews and archive footage. It is currently slated to air on Sky, with global broadcast partners to be announced.

HFPA PROMISES 13% BLACK MEMBERSHIP: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will actively work toward a more diverse membership, they said in a statement. "As a demonstration of our commitment, the board has unanimously approved a plan to increase membership to a minimum of 100 members this year, with a requirement that at least 13 percent of the membership be Black journalists."