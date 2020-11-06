Industry News: Cameron Boyce, Truman Capote, ESPN and More!

CAMERON BOYCE’S PARENTS KEEP MEMORY ALIVE: Cameron Boyce died unexpectedly at age 20 on July 20th, 2019, from an unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP). His parents Victor and Libby Boyce are working to carry his legacy, through causes he is passionate about, like ending gun violence and curing epilepsy. They launched Cameron Boyce Foundation, and have gifted $100,000 to Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE Epilepsy) to establish the Cameron Boyce Foundation Taking Flight Award. The donation coincides November’s Epilepsy Awareness Month, and will support a young epilepsy researcher. The inaugural gift is going to Cristina Reschke, Ph.D of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and the Science Foundation Ireland FutureNeuro Research Centre, for her work in the restoration of circadian function as a therapy for epilepsy.

TRUMAN CAPOTE CHARITY SUING BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S RIGHTS: The right to do a prequel or sequel to Breakfast at Tiffany’s is now the subject a lawsuit filed against Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles Superior Court. The film is based on a novel written by Truman Capote in 1958, and his charitable trust is filing the suit. "In 1991, Plaintiff and the Capote Estate entered into an agreement with Paramount, whereby Paramount optioned certain sequel and prequel rights, among others, with respect to the film," states the complaint. "The agreement provided that, if a motion picture was not produced within a certain amount of time, the rights would revert back to Plaintiff."

ESPN SLASHES JOBS: Walt Disney’s ESPN will eliminate 500 positions, including 300 jobs that are filled and 200 that are not, according to reports. Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a memo to staff: “The speed at which change is occurring requires great urgency, and we must now deliver on serving sports fans in a myriad of new ways. Placing resources in support of our direct-to-consumer business strategy, digital, and, of course, continued innovative television experiences, is more critical than ever.”

SAMUEL GOLDWYN SNAGS THE TUNNEL: Samuel Goldwyn Films has snagged the U.S. rights to Pal Oie’s The Tunnel. The Norwegian disaster film is set in Norway’s mountain tunnels, with a truck crashing and trapping families and tourists on their way home for Christmas in the freezing darkness. Then, the tanker catches fire and chaos ensues.