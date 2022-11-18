Industry News: Call Me Kat, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Goop + More!

VICKI LAWRENCE JOINS ‘CALL ME KAT’: Vicki Lawrence will guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat. According to Deadline, the Mama’s Family alum will portray the mother of Phil, who was played by the late Leslie Jordan.

RYAN SEACREST TO HOST 18TH ‘ROCKIN’ EVE’: Ryan Seacrest will host his 18th Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Deadline reports he will be joined by returning co-hosts Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker in Times Square. Additionally, the annual celebration will be expanding to Disneyland.

GOOP SIGNS DEVELOPMENT DEAL WITH AUDIBLE: Goop is getting into podcasting. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand has entered a development deal with Audible for a collection of projects called “The Goop Pursuit,” which will explore topics like pleasure, healing, beauty and change.

Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland are confirmed for the Venture into Cures fundraiser on November 20th. The EB Research Partnership’s third annual online event also feature appearances by Jonathan Brown, Dana Carvey, Finneas, Jack Harlow, Joe Jonas, Kermit the Frog, Macklemore, Lamorne Morris, Chris Pratt, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Rodrigo, Molly Shannon, Hannah Simone, David Spade, Emma Watson, Venus Willams and more, with performances by Broken Social Scene, John Legend, Joy Oladokun, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauren Spencer-Smith and others. The event raises money for epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects the skin.