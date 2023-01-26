Industry News: Call Me Kat, Gotham Nights, Grey’s Anatomy + More!

‘CALL ME KAT’ BRINGS IN JACK McBRAYER: Call Me Kat is moving on following Leslie Jordan’s death. E! News reports that Jack McBrayer will join the cast of the CBS series for Thursday (January 26th) night’s episode. The 30 Rock alum will play a baker at Jordan’s cat café.

ETHAN EMBRY AND SUNNY MABREY JOIN ‘GOTHAM NIGHTS’: Once Upon A Time alums Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabrey are set to reunite in Season 1 of The CW’s upcoming series Gotham Nights. The pair will portray Arthur and Crystal Brown, respectively – a game show host and his wife who is battling a secret addiction.

KRISTA VERNOFF TO DEPART ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ AND ‘STATION 19’: TV Line reports that Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19’s Krista Vernoff will be stepping down from her positions as showrunner and executive producer of both ABC dramas at the end of their current seasons. A replacement has not yet been named.

ANNA DELVEY TO HOST REALITY SHOW WHILE UNDER HOUSE ARREST: Anna Delvey may be under house arrest but that isn’t stopping her from hosting her own reality show. The subject of Netflix’s Inventing Anna will chat with celebrities in her newly announced show, Delvey’s Dinner Club. She said in a statement released Wednesday (January 25th), “There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”