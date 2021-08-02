Industry News: Broadway, Judd Hirsch, Queen Elizabeth and More!

BROADWAY TO REQUIRE VACCINATIONS: The Broadway League has announced that all 41 Broadway theaters will require vaccinations for audience members, performers, backstage crew and staff for all performances through 2021. Mask will also be required for audiences inside the theaters. Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League said, said in a statement that a uniform policy across all New York City Broadway theaters “makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety.”

JUDD HIRSCH, AMY SMART, CARSON MINNIEAR STARRING IN RALLY CAPS: The cast has been set for Rally Caps, a baseball themed family film from Lee Cipolla. Judd Hirsch, Amy Smart and Carson Minniear have signed on. The story follows a youth baseball player, devastated by an injury.

NETFLIX RELEASES FIRST IMAGE OF IMELDA STAUNTON AS QUEEN: Netflix has shared the first look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II on Season 5 of The Crown. Production is currently underway. She replaces Olivia Colman.

AMAZON FINED FOR VIOLATING DATA PRIVACY: Amazon has been fined about $887 million for allegedly violating a European Union data-privacy law with targeted ads. “The decision relating to how we show customers relevant advertising relies on subjective and untested interpretations of European privacy law, and the proposed fine is entirely out of proportion with even that interpretation,” Amazon said in a statement.