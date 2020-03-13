Industry News: Broadway, A Quiet Place II, Disney and More!

BROADWAY USHER TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS: A part-time Broadway usher who worked at two theaters has tested positive for coronavirus, theater owners confirm. Both shows, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Booth Theatre and Six at the Brooks Atkinson continued performances Wednesday night. On Thursday, Governor Cuomo shut down all Broadway shows and gatherings of 500 or more.

A QUIET PLACE II EUROPEAN RELEASE DELAYED: A Quiet Place II is the latest film to shift release dates in a bid to avoid a coronavirus incident, Deadline reports. The John Krasinski sequel was set to roll out March 18th internationally with a domestic bow March 20th. The domestic release will likely be delayed as well.

DISNEY SCALED BACK MULAN PREMIERE: Disney scaled back the European premiere of its live-action Mulan, canceling the red carpet event scheduled to take place in London’s Leicester Square Thursday night. “In an abundance of caution we are downscaling this evening’s premiere of Mulan and will no longer have a media line or red carpet, we will however continue to host the premiere screening as a contained inside screening event,” the studio said in a statement.

DIRECTORS GUILD OF AMERICA LIMITING MEETINGS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: The Directors Guild of America has announced it has cancelled non-critical group meetings and will limit or cancel future events due to coronavirus.