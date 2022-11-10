Industry News: Brendan Fraser, Lily Collins, Sophie Turner + More!

LILY COLLINS TO STAR IN ‘THE ACCOMPLICE’ ADAPTATION: Variety reports that Lily Collins will star in a series adaptation of the Lisa Lutz novel The Accomplice for Amazon. Per the official logline, the series “tells the story of Luna Grey and Owen Mann, best friends in college, bonded together forever by an unexplained death in their social circle, whose lives are once again rocked years later when Owen’s wife is brutally murdered.”

TIM ALLEN THINKS WE’VE SEEN THE LAST OF TIM TAYLOR: Tim Allen doesn’t think we’ll see his Home Improvement character Tim Taylor again. He told E! News that he put that character to bed in Last Man Standing, explaining, “Tim Taylor kind of grew into Mike Baxter, as an actor and as a man.” However, he said he’d love to see a reboot focused on his TV sons, adding, “I think that’d be an amazing piece of television.”

SOPHIE TURNER JOINS ITV SERIES: Sophie Turner has landed her next role. According to Deadline, the Game of Thrones alum will star in a six-part drama inspired by notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington for ITV.

BRENDAN FRASER AND JEAN SMART JOIN CHARITY READIG OF ‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: Brendan Fraser, Jean Smart, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and Ken Jeong will star in this year’s virtual table read of It’s a Wonderful Life, benefiting the Ed Asner Family Center, on Dec. 11th. Variety reports that the cast also includes JK Simmons, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil LaMarr, Chelsea Darnell and Ben Mankiewicz.