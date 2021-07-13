Industry News: Box Office, Kristen Stewart, Addison Rae and More!

ASYMMETRICAL RECOVERY FOR B.O.? Forecasters are predicting that the global entertainment business is in the middle of an “asymmetrical” recovery from COVID, citing figures at the box office. PricewaterhouseCoopers surveyed 14 sectors across 53 territories, and said theatrical receipts will total $45.2 billion in 2024, marking its return to normalcy. In 2020, the total tally was $13 billion. PwC predicts annual growth of 5% through 2025, when overall entertainment and media revenue will reach $2.6 trillion.

KRISTEN STEWART’S SPENCER TO PREMIERE AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL: Kristen Stewart’s starring role as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer will premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival. Other high-profile premieres at Venice include Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. The show kicks off September 1st.

ADDISON RAE IS OUT: Addison Rae’s brief stint as a UFC correspondent is over. She interviewed a fighter from her hometown, and caused a minor uproar. She tweeted a response, “nvm y’all got me fired,” a few hours after users complained about her on social media.

APPLE INKS DEAL WITH ALEXANDER RODNYANSKY: Apple has signed a first-look deal with AR Content, the Oscar-nominated Alexander Rodnyansky’s production company, Variety reports. The deal covers Russian-language and multilingual shows. “Apple is extremely interested to explore the possibilities in that part of the world. It’s going to be the very first of all the global streaming platforms to sign a strategic partnership with a company with Russian roots,” he said.