Industry News: Bly Manor, Netflix, Turner Classic Movies and More!

THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR TEASER DROPS: Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have released the first teaser for The Haunting of Bly Manor, along with the release date. This Haunting is set in England in the 1980s. Per Deadline: After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor. Centuries of secrets are unearthed at Bly Manor, where the dead don’t stay buried. The show will drop on Netflix October 9th.

NETFLIX STREAMS SOME TITLES FREE: Netflix is releasing a handful of original movies and series free. The “Watch Free” site is currently showing the Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box, Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery, The Boss Baby and the Oscar-nominated The Two Popes with Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins. TV titles include Stranger Things, Love Is Blind, When They See Us and Grace and Frankie.

TCM DEBUTS WOMEN MAKE FILM: On September 1, Turner Classic Movies is airing a 14-part documentary, Women Make Film. The series looks at women from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow to Tunisian helmer Moufida Tlatli, the first Arab woman to direct a full-length feature. TCM GM Pola Changon says: “It’s not only about filmmakers in North America. It’s about countries where filmmaking reputations aren’t that well-known, especially here. That’s why I love the title of this — Women Make Film. It’s a statement of fact, and even though they’re not always well-represented in the film canon, women have been doing this for decades.” Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda, Adjoa Andoh, Sharmila Tagore, Kerry Fox, Thandie Newton and Debra Winger narrate.

AMC ENTERTAINMENT SELLING NINE BALTIC THEATERS: In a sign of the tough times hitting everyone in the entertainment industry, AMC Entertainment has sold nine Baltic theaters (including ones in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia) to UP Invest for $77 million in a bid to shore up its faltering finances.