Industry News: Blank Panter, Spencer, Interview With The Vampire + More!

LETICIA WRIGHT INJURED ON ‘BLACK PANTHER’ SHOOT: Leticia Wright was hospitalized in Boston after suffering minor injuries due to an incident with a stunt rig during an overnight shoot for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She was released Wednesday (Aug. 25th) and sources tell Deadline that the incident will not have an impact on the film’s shooting schedule.

KRISTEN STEWART SEEN IN FIRST ‘SPENCER’ POSTER: The first poster for Spencer debuted on Wednesday (Aug. 25th), revealing Kristen Stewart in her role as Princess Diana. The visual shows the Twilight alum crouched down, away from the camera while wearing a strapless ballgown. The film premiers in theaters on Nov. 5th.

‘SPIDERMAN’ TRAILER BREAKS VIEWERSHIP RECORD: The trailer for Spiderman: No Way Home has broken the all-time viewership record, surpassing the previous record holder, Avengers Endgame. The preview, which hit social media Monday night (Aug. 23rd) racked up 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours.

‘GOT’ ALUM JOINS ‘INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE’: Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson will star in AMC’s forthcoming Interview with the Vampire series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson will play Louis while Sam Reid will play Lestat. The series is expected to premiere in 2022.