Industry News: Blacklist, Sweet Magnolias, Ted Lasso + More!

NBC TO AIR ‘THE BLACKLIST’ FINALE IN JULY: NBC is ready to say goodbye to The Blacklist. The network announced Thursday (May 25th) that the James Spader crime drama will wrap up with a two-hour series finale, airing Thursday, July 13th at 8/7c.

‘SWEET MAGNOLIAS’ TO RETURN TO NETFLIX IN JULY: Netflix announced Thursday (May 25th) that Sweet Magnolias will return this summer. The drama’s third season will premiere on July 20th.

PALEY CENTER CANCELS ‘TED LASSO’ EVENT DUE TO WRITERS’ STRIKE: Variety reports that plans have been scrapped to mark the Apple TV+ Ted Lasso Season 3 finale with a major Paley Center-sponsored celebration in Beverly Hills on May 30th due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

‘CITADEL’ RENEWED FOR SEASON 2: Citadel is getting a second season. TVLine reports that the Prime Video spy thriller was picked up less than 24 hours ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale.