Industry News: Bill Murray, Death on the Nile, Unhinged and More!

BILL MURRAY AND RASHIDA JONES ARE ON THE ROCKS: The first trailer for Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks has dropped, with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones on an adventure through New York while also bonding as a father and daughter. Jones plays Laura, a mother and wife who thinks she’s happily married to Dean (Marlon Wayans), but doubt creeps in amid his long hours and travel. That’s where Dad (Murray) comes in, and together they set out to tail him around New York. The film will release on Apple TV in October.

DEATH ON THE NILE TRAILER DROPS: Director Kenneth Branagh is reprising the role of the famous sleuth Hercule Poirot on Death of the Nile, based on the famous Agatha Christie novel of the same name. His co-stars include Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright. The action takes place on a glam river steamer in Egypt when a murder turns an idyllic honeymoon into a nightmare.

UNHINGED AND SPONGEBOB REVIVE NORTH AMERICAN BO: After a five-month COVID-19 break, the North American box office reopened over the weekend in Canada. Paramount’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and the Russell Crowe road-rage thriller Unhinged, from Solstice Studios were the first releases to open wide. Several chains in the U.S. have delayed reopening several times, with the latest hopes centering on August 21st when Unhinged expects to open theaters. Christopher Nolan’s tentpole Tenet will be next on September 3rd.

WARRIOR NUN RENEWED: Warrior Nun is coming back to fight demons on Netflix for a second season. Showrunner Simon Barry will return, along with the cast, including Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Olivia Delcan. The show is based on Ben Dunn’s Warrior Nun Areala Manga series and centers on a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back.