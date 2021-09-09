Industry News: Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, Wheel of Fortune + More!

JEAN RENE PAGE MAY MAKE A BRIDGERTON CAMEO: Jean Rene Page hinted that he may turn up at some point during Season 2 of Bridgerton. When a reporter from British GQ insisted on getting the scoop on the actor’s possible return to the hit Netflix series he said, “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”

BOB ODENKIRK RETURNS TO ‘SAUL’ SET: Bob Odenkirk is back! The Better Call Saul star posted a selfie of himself getting prepped to film the AMC show’s sixth season on Wednesday (September 9th). The actor suffered what he described as a “small heart attack” while on the Saul set in late July.

‘ZOEY’ SET FOR FILM REVIVAL AT ROKU: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which was canceled as a series by NBC, will get a chance for closure. The Roku Channel will stream Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas this holiday season. Cast members Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher and Bernadette Peters are all returning. According to an official announcement, the film will pick up where Season 2 left off.

PAT SAJAK AND VANNAH WHITE EXTEND ‘WHEEL’ CONTRACTS: Pat Sajak and Vanna White have extended their contracts to host Wheel of Fortune through at least the 2023-2024 season. Variety reports that as part of the new deal, Sajak will also serve as consulting producer in addition to his hosting duties. The news comes a week after the show lost its executive producer, Mike Richards. He stepped down following the controversy following his appointment as Jeopardy! host.

STEVE HOWEY TO STAR IN ‘TRUE LIES’: Variety is reporting that Shameless star Steve Howey will star in True Lies, the CBS pilot adaptation of James Cameron’s 1994 action comedy movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. Howey will play Harry, the seemingly risk-averse computer salesman who is, in fact, an undercover operative originally played by Schwarzenegger.