Industry News: Bett Call Saul, Hunger Games, Minions + More!

‘BETTER CALL SAUL’ RECASTS ROLE: Better Call Saul has recast the role of Jeff, an overeager cab driver who recognizes Saul in a Season 5 flash-forward. TV Line reports that Pat Healy will take over for Don Harvey.

‘HUNGER GAMES’ PREQUEL ROUNDS OUT CAST: Deadline reports that the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, has added to its cast. The newest tributes and mentors include Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner and Vaughan Reilly. They’ll join West Side Story star Rachel Zegler who will star as District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird.

CHRISTIAN SLATER AND ALIA SHAKAT JOIN ZOE KRAVITZ’S DIRECTORIAL DEBUT: According to Deadline, Zoe Kravitz has rounded out the cast for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. Christian Slater, Alia Shawkat, Geena Davis, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Liz Caribel Sierra, Levon Hawke, Trew Mullen, Saul Williams, Cris Costa and Kyle MacLachlan will join previously announced actors Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum and Simon Rex.

‘MINIONS’ SETS BOX OFFICE RECORD: Minions: The Rise of Gru set a record for the best Tuesday ever for an Illumination Entertainment title at the domestic box office. The film grossed $17.53 million on July 5th, topping the $17.51 million made by the animation studio’s Sing on December 27th, 2017.