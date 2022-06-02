Industry News: Bethenny Frankel, James Earl Jones, Arden Cho + More!

SEASON 2 OF SEX AND THE CITY REBOOT TO FETURE MORE OF CHE: And Just Like That…fans should prepare for more of Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in Season 2. Showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety in a June 1st interview, “One of my burning passions about season two is Che. I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason—because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really.”

ARDEN CHO CONFIRMS SHE TURNED DOWN ‘TEEN WOLF’ FILM BECAUSE SHE WAS UNDERPAID: Arden Cho has confirmed a report that she chose not to return for Teen Wolf: The Movie after learning that she was being offered considerably less money than her white co-stars. When asked if the Deadline report that she was offered “half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts” was true, the Korean-American actress told The Cut, “I think I was actually offered even less.”

BETHENNY FRANKEL TO RECIEVE REALITY ROYALTY AWARD: Bethenny Frankel will be crowned with the “Reality Royalty Award” at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony on June 5th. The Real Housewives of New York City alum follows the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to become the second recipient of the award.

JAMES EARL JONES CONTINUES TO VOICE DART VADER: James Earl Jones has been confirmed as the voice of Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The original Star Wars actor reprises his role in the third episode of the Disney+ series, which dropped Wednesday (June 1st).