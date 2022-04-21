Industry News: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel + More!

AFFLECK AND DAMON TEAM FOR NIKE BIOPIC: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up for a new project about Nike sneaker executive Sonny Vaccaro for Amazon Studios. Affleck is set to direct, write, co-star and produce, while Damon will star, co-write and produce the sports biopic.

TONY AWARDS ISSUE ANTI-SLAP WARNING: There will be no slapping allowed at the Tony Awards. According to Deadline, producers sent a letter to potential ticket buyers with a FAQ that included, “The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately.”

RALPH KISER DEAD AT 56: Former Survivor: Redemption Island contestant Ralph Kiser has died at the age of 56. His family told The Sun that he died on Wednesday (April 20th) morning after suffering a heart attack. Kiser — a farmer from Lebanon, Virginia — competed in Survivor’s 22nd season, which aired in 2011, as a member of the Zapatera tribe.

‘FAST X’ STARTS PRODUCTION: Fast & Furious 10 will officially be titled Fast X. Vin Diesel shared the news on Instagram Wednesday (April 20th) as production began on the latest installment of the action franchise. It is set to bow in theaters on May 19th 2023.