Industry News: Away, Rachael Ray, Fargo and More!

AWAY TRAILER DROPS: Fans are getting their first glimpse of Hilary Swank in Jason Katims‘ new space drama series Away for Netflix. Swank plays American astronaut Emma Green, who hopes to board the first mission to mars. Her husband Matt, portrayed by Josh Charles, appears as Emma gives her daughter Lex (Talitha Bateman) a planet-themed charm bracelet as a going-away gift. “This is the Earth, the Moon, Mars, and the string is me making my way back to you,” Green says. The series drops September 4th.

SHIFT72’s SUDDEN APPEAL: Most film companies have been severely impacted by the pandemic, but the New Zealand-based Shift72, which builds and manages online video platforms, has seen business go “through the roof,” CEO David White tells Deadline. As films, events and festivals readjust, Shift72 sees an opportunity for the company and potential partners. White says: “We’ve learnt a lot over the last few months. Festivals want to build a community feel. We’re trying to bring that to a digital environment. We want to make the experience smooth and for it to flow, for example, from a screening straight into a virtual q and a. We are thinking about how we can innovate.” He adds: “We’ve also helped organize aggregation deals with studios which means we can get the content and push it onto the exhibitor sites. We struck a recent partnership with National Amusement-owned Showcase Cinemas in the UK. Their platform has been gearing up. We are working with some other big exhibitors but we can’t announce those just yet. It’s interesting to see the response from exhibitors and how they’ve embraced the model.”

RACHAEL RAY’S HOME DECIMATED BY FIRE: As Rachael Ray prepares to shoot a new season of 30 Minute Meals for the Food Network app, her home in Upstate New York has been ravaged by a fire. Her Lake Luzerne home was to be the set for the home. Her rep told Page Six she, her husband John Cusimano and their dog were not injured in the blaze, but “the house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

FARGO GETS PREMIERE DATE: Five months after it was due to bow, Fargo‘s fourth season, led by Chris Rock, will arrive on FX in September. Production on the remaining episodes in the season (there were two left to shoot when production shut down in March) will pick up shortly. Fargo will bow at 10 p.m. Sept. 27 with two episodes and air weekly after. The season will run 11 episodes.