Industry News: Anne Hathaway, Shonda Rhimes, Scarlett Johansson and More!

ANNE HATHAWAY CELEBRATES THE WITCHES PREMIERE: “No premiere, no problem,” Anne Hathaway captioned a shot of herself in a cherry red Ralph and Russo gown. She was celebrating the premiere of The Witches on HBO Max, and wasn’t letting the pandemic get her down. "I hope you all enjoy Robert Zemeckis’s reimagining of #TheWitchesMovie, streaming on @HBOMax today!"

SHONDA RHIMES TO BE HONORED AT #GIRLHERO AWARDS: The Girl Up #GirlHero Awards are set to honor producer Shonda Rhimes, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta for their work on equality. The virtual ceremony will take place on the International Day of the Girl, October 29th.

CHINA TO TAKE BOX OFFICE LEAD: Movie theaters in the U.S. are stagnating, but China’s theaters are bustling, and the Middle Kingdom is set to take over North America as the biggest film exhibition market in the world this year. Sone wonder how this will affect the content of movies. “Long-term, North America will come back to box office prominence,” says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, “but if China’s recovery shows that people of all cultures love movies on the big screen enough to support that experience — even in a pandemic — then, in the long run, that could be a currency more valuable than dollars and cents.”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON SET FOR BRIDE: Scarlett Johansson is set to star in Bride, a riff on the classic Bride of Frankenstein character for Apple and A24. Sebastian Lelio will direct. The logline reads: “A woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur — rejects her creator, and is forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.”