Industry News: Angelina Jolie, Awkwafina, Wonder Woman 1984 and More!

ANGELINA JOLIE TO DIRECT UNREASONABLE BEHAVIOR: Angelina Jolie is set to helm a biopic of British war photographer Don McCullin, called Unreasonable Behavior. The film will be based on his autobiography of the same name. No word yet on casting but Tom Hardy and Dean Baker are producing with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. “I am humbled to have a chance to bring Don McCullin’s life to film,” said Jolie in a statement. “I was drawn to his unique combination of fearlessness and humanity – his absolute commitment to witnessing the truth of war, and his empathy and respect for those who suffer its consequences. We hope to make a film that is as uncompromising as Don’s photography, about the extraordinary people and events he witnessed, and the rise and fall of a unique era in journalism.”

AWKWAFINA + MAHERSALA ALI IN SWAN SONG: Awkwafina has boarded the Apple drama Swan Song, which stars Mahersala Ali and Naomie Harris. Plots details are few and far between but Apple is calling the movie “a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love."

WONDER WOMAN 1984 TO BOW CHRISTMAS DAY ON BIG AND SMALL SCREEN: After a lot of back and forth, Warner Bros. has decided to release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max and in movie theaters on the same day, December 25th. “As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, which includes Warner Bros. Pictures. “This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”

WAITING TO EXHALE REBOOT SET: ABC plans to reboot the classic Waiting to Exhale film. The 1995 film was based on a Terry McMillan’s 1992 novel of the same name. Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine starred as four friends helping each other through life and romance.