Industry News: Andy Cohen, Selena, The Batman and More!

WWHL RETURNS TO THE STUDIO: Andy Cohen is headed back to the studio after six months of filming Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen from home. The Bravo talk show will make its first studio bow on Sunday, October 11 at 10 pm. Guests will continue to visit via video. For October, Mariah Carey, Matthew McConaughey, Sam Smith, Hoda Kotb, Lenny Kravitz, Marlon Wayans and Wynonna Judd will appear.

SELENA TRAILER DROPS: Netflix is sharing a look at Selena: The Series, a biographical drama about the Tejano music icon Selena Quintanella. The series will drop December 4th. Christian Serratos stars as Selena, with Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. set as series regulars, and Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada and Paul Rodriguez, Jr. to recur.

THE BATMAN DELAYED: The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, has been moved from October 1, 2021 to March 4, 2022. Warner Bros. made the move amid tepid box office sales during the pandemic. Other major changes include The Matrix shifting from April 1, 2022 to December 22, 2021 and The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, from June 3, 2022 to November 4, 2022.

GLOW CANCELED: Netflix reversed its renewal of dramedy GLOW, starring Marc Maron, citing COVID concerns as the reason it would not go forward with a fourth and final season. Teenage Bounty Hunters was also canceled. “We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”