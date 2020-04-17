Industry News: And She Could, GLAAD, Saved by the Bell and More!

AND SHE COULD BE NEXT TRAILER DROPS: Ava DuVernay is producing a docuseries about women of color who are transforming the political landscape. Grace Lee and Marjan Safinia are directing the two-party docuseries, which will debut on PBS in June of 2020. The first trailer has dropped. In a statement, DuVernay said: “If ever there was a moment where we need to be reminded of the leadership of women of color, that time is now. If you’re an immigrant, a young person, a person of faith, or simply someone who has felt unseen for too long, you will find yourself reflected in this story.”

GLAAD SETS TOGETHER IN PRIDE: GLAAD is hosting and live-streaming Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will raise funds for LGBTQ centers impacted by COVID-19 and will feature performances by Kesha and Melissa Etheridge as well as special guests Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Lilly Singh, Bebe Rexha and many others. The show will drop on April 26th at 8 pm on GLAAD’s YouTube channel and Facebook Live.

SAVED BY THE BELL TEASER DROPS: Saved by the Bell’s reboot is nigh. A teaser for the show has dropped via streamer Peacock, featuring Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley. Several new faces are joining the team, including Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog and Mac Morris.

TIME TO HUNT HEADING TO NETFLIX: Time To Hunt, the Korean crime thriller that was recently barred from making its debut on Netflix after a last-minute court injunction, is headed to the streamer. The film was set to hit Netflix April 10th, but the distributor objected.