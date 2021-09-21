Industry News: ‘And Just Like That’, ‘Broadway’s Back!’, Emmy Ratings + More!

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA JOINS ‘BROADWAY’S BACK’: Deadline reports that Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear during Broadway’s Back!, the live, two-hour broadcast special that will immediately follow Sunday’s streaming-only Tony Awards ceremony. The special, presented live on Sunday, Sept. 26th from Broadway’s Wintergarden Theater, will be hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr.

EMMY RATINGS ARE UP: Ratings for Sunday’s (Sept. 19th) 2021 Emmy Awards were up by 16 percent from last year’s ceremony. According to Deadline, the awards show earned 7.4 million viewers, up from 6.4 million last year. However, It was still the third-least watched ceremony of all time.

HBO MAX DROPS CLIP OF ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT’: HBO Max has dropped the first promo for And Just Like That. The clip of the Sex and The City spinoff shows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big (Chris Noth) dancing and kissing next to their kitchen island and a shot of the three returning female leads standing in an airport.

TOM HANKS AND LAURA DERN TO HOST ACADEMY MUSEUM SPECIAL: Oscar winners Tom Hanks and Laura Dern will host a primetime special to promote the launch of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures of which they are both trustees. According to Deadline, A Night In the Academy Museum will feature Annette Bening, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Emily V. Gordon, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren. Viewers will get a sneak peek into the exhibits at the museum, which opens Sept. 30th, when the special airs Oct. 12th on ABC.