Industry News: Alex Trebek, Amber Ruffin, Jerry Seinfeld + More!

DAYTIME EMMYS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO REGIS PHILBIN, ALEX TREBEK AND LARRY KING: The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will pay tribute to late TV icons Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek, and Larry King. Deadline reports that Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts will make special appearances to honor their late colleagues. CBS also announced the presenters for Friday’s (June 25th) award show including, Al Roker, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Drew Barrymore and Tamron Hall.

AMBER RUFFIN TO ACT AS OLYMPIC COMMENTATOR: Late-night host Amber Ruffin will serve as a commentator for Peacock during the Tokyo Summer Olympics. The streaming service confirmed that Ruffin will be reporting live from the ground in Tokyo despite the strict coronavirus restrictions on visitors for the Olympics, and she’ll be joined by fellow commentators Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones, and MJ Acosta-Ruiz.

‘THE BRADY BUNCH’ TEAMS UP WITH ‘DRAG RACE’: Fan favorites from RuPaul’s Drag Race will team up with original cast members of the Brady Bunch to recreate the “Will the Real Jan Brady please Stand Up?” episode of the classic sitcom. Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch will premiere on Wednesday, June 30th on Paramount+. Barry Williams (who played Greg Brady) will take on the role of family patriarch Mike, while Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland reprises their roles as Peter and Bobby. Eve Plumb (who played Jan) and Susan Olsen (who played Cindy) will take on roles as the boys’ classmates.

JERRY SEINFELD TO STAR IN POP-TART MOVIE FOR NETFLIX: Jerry Seinfeld will star in, direct, and produce the film Unfrosted for Netflix. Deadline reports that the comedy, cowritten by Spike Feresten and Barry Marder is inspired by a joke Seinfeld told about the invention of Pop-Tarts. Production is set to start next spring.