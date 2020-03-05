Industry News: Adam Sandler, Terence Winter, Tribeca Film Festival and More!

ADAM SANDLER TO RECEIVE FOUNDERS AWARD AS ASCAP: Adam Sandler is set to receive the ASCAP Founders Award at the 37th annual 2020 Pop Music Awards, which celebrates writers and publishers. The ceremony will take place on April 28th in L.A. The ASCAP Founders Award is presented to “songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators,” according to the organization. Sandler, whose music has always been a huge part of his stand-up career, follows a long line of honorees, including Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty and Dr. Dre. ASCAP cited “From “Opera Man” to “The Chanukah Song” to “Grow Old With You,” as highlights of his comedic musical hits.

TERENCE WINTER TEAMS WITH NEW SLATE VENTURES: New Slate Ventures has optioned by the rights to James B. Stewart’s Den of Thieves. The Oscar-nominated scribe Terence Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street), will adapt the non-fiction book for a limited series. The story follows an insider trading scandal that rocked Wall Street.

TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL SETS LINE-UP: The Tribeca Film Festival has announced its 2020 lineup, which includes a lineup of 115 films starring Hugh Jackman, Pete Davidson, Chrissy Teigen and many others. Some of the high-profile screenings include Bad Education starring Jackman, Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island starring Davidson and Fries, a documentary starring Teigen and Malcolm Gladwell. The festival runs in Manhattan from April 15-April 26th.

J.J. ABRAMS & WARNER BROS. TEAM ON THE PINKERTON: Warner Bros. has snapped up The Pinkerton, a spec script by Daniel Casey, in collaboration with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production banner. The Pinkerton is the first original film project Bad Robot has scored with Warner Media since signing a megadeal with the company in September. The film is pitched as a supernatural revenge thriller.