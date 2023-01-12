Industry News: Abbot Elementary, Rachel Ray, Jennifer Hudson + More!

‘ABBOT ELEMENTARY’ RENEWED FOR SEASON 3: Abbot Elementary has officially been renewed for a third season at ABC. Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals announced the news at the television Critics Association’s Winter 2023 press tour Wednesday (January 11th).

REPORT: ‘RACHEL RAY SHOW’ IS ENDING: TV insiders say Rachel Ray’s daytime talk show may be ending after 17 seasons. Page Six reports that the show will likely end after this season due to poor ratings.

FOX RENEWS TALK SHOWS FROM JENNIFER HUDSON AND SHERRI SHEPHERD: Both Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd can celebrate the news that their talk shows have been renewed. Fox announced Wednesday (January 11th) that Hudson’s eponymous show will get a second season and Shepherd is guaranteed two more years on air.

STEVEN SPIELBERG AMONG 2023 DGA NOMINEES: Nominees for the 2023 Directors Guild of America awards were announced Wednesday (January 11th). Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Todd Field (Tár), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) were nominated in the main category for feature film.