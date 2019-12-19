Industry News: A Quiet Place, Mr. Sunshine, To Kill a Mockinbird and More!

A QUIET PLACE PART II TEASER DROPS: Paramount Pictures has released a spooky teaser of A Quiet Place II, with the promise of a full trailer coming on New Year’s Day. The much-anticipated sequel to John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place, starring Emily Blunt, will drop on March 20th, 2020.

MR. SUNSHINE’S LEE EUNG-BOK TO HELM KOREAN HORROR FOR NETFLIX: Mr. Sunshine director Lee Eung-bok is set to adapt the Korean horror cartoon Sweet Home for Netflix. The series follows people who turn into a monsters that reflect their secret desires.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD SETS FREE PERFORMANCE: Aaron Sorkin’s hit adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird will be the first Broadway play to be staged at Madison Square Garden with the entire cast, led by Ed Harris. On February 26th, 18,000 students from NYC public schools will get free tickets for the show producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza announced.

KUMAIL NANJIANI’S TRAINER SPILL SECRETS: Grant Roberts of Granite Gym told The Hollywood Reporter that Kumail Nanjiani’s buff makeover for The Eternals was due to … you guessed it … really hard work. He trained on average four to five days per week, including some two-a-days. “We had a significant time period, close to a year,” Roberts noted. He also worked with a nutritionist. Nanjiana garnered serious attention for his buff bod after posting a shot on the Gram.