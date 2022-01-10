Industry News
2022 GOLDEN GLOBE WINNERS ANNOUNCED:
There was no live stream for the 2022 Golden Globes, but the show still went on via social media.
Below is the list of the 2022 Golden Globe Award Winners:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
West Side Story
Best Director, Motion Picture
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Encanto
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Drive My Car
Best Television Series, Drama
Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
DICK CARSON DIES AT AGE 92: Variety reports that Dick Carson, director on The Tonight Show and Wheel of Fortune, has died at 92. Carson was the younger brother to Johnny Carson, who recommended him for The Tonight Show months before Johnny became host. Dick directed musical talent, guest appearances, and sketches for The Tonight Show. Dick also served as the director on The Merv Griffin Show from 1972 through 1986.
WHERE TO WATCH BETTY WHITE’S 100TH BIRTHDAY DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL: Entertainment Tonight reports on where you can watch the new documentary that celebrates what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. Betty White: A Celebration will premiere for one day only on January 17th in theaters nationwide. It features interviews with actors such as Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, Robert Redford, and Tina Fey—all of which were filmed prior to White’s death on New Year’s Eve.
THE VIEW IS HAVING TROUBLE FINDING A CONSERVATIVE CO-HOST: According to The New York Post, The View is struggling to find a conservative co-host that will stick around. Six months after Meghan McCain left The View, producers are having trouble finding someone who works well with the liberal co-hosts. A former ABC News executive told The Post, “It’s driving Whoopi crazy … Having people come in and out with no one permanent interrupts the flow.” A spokeswoman for The View said, “The [show’s] co-hosts have great chemistry, and we look forward to finding the right fit to join these smart, funny and fearless women.”