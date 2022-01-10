Industry News

2022 GOLDEN GLOBE WINNERS ANNOUNCED:

There was no live stream for the 2022 Golden Globes, but the show still went on via social media.

Below is the list of the 2022 Golden Globe Award Winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

West Side Story

Best Director, Motion Picture

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Drive My Car

Best Television Series, Drama

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

O Yeong-su, Squid Game



DICK CARSON DIES AT AGE 92: Variety reports that Dick Carson, director on The Tonight Show and Wheel of Fortune, has died at 92. Carson was the younger brother to Johnny Carson, who recommended him for The Tonight Show months before Johnny became host. Dick directed musical talent, guest appearances, and sketches for The Tonight Show. Dick also served as the director on The Merv Griffin Show from 1972 through 1986.

WHERE TO WATCH BETTY WHITE’S 100TH BIRTHDAY DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL: Entertainment Tonight reports on where you can watch the new documentary that celebrates what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. Betty White: A Celebration will premiere for one day only on January 17th in theaters nationwide. It features interviews with actors such as Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, Robert Redford, and Tina Fey—all of which were filmed prior to White’s death on New Year’s Eve.

THE VIEW IS HAVING TROUBLE FINDING A CONSERVATIVE CO-HOST: According to The New York Post, The View is struggling to find a conservative co-host that will stick around. Six months after Meghan McCain left The View, producers are having trouble finding someone who works well with the liberal co-hosts. A former ABC News executive told The Post, “It’s driving Whoopi crazy … Having people come in and out with no one permanent interrupts the flow.” A spokeswoman for The View said, “The [show’s] co-hosts have great chemistry, and we look forward to finding the right fit to join these smart, funny and fearless women.”