Industry News

NO AUDIENCE, CELEBRITIES, OR PRESS AT 2022 GOLDEN GLOBES: The New York Post reports that, due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that no press or celebrities will be invited to the 2022 Golden Globes. The awards ceremony will also take place without an audience. This announcement comes just days before the scheduled air date on January 9th, 2022.

CNN SAYS ANDY COHEN WILL RETURN FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE SPECIAL: Despite being “overserved” while hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live alongside Anderson Cooper, it appears that Andy Cohen will return for this year’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. According to People, Cohen said the “only thing” that he regrets is his comment about Ryan Seacrest. Cohen called Seacrest’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performers a “group of losers.” A spokeswoman for CNN commented, “Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live TV. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”

JIMMY FALLON TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: Entertainment Tonight reports that The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays. Fallon posted to Instagram Monday (January 3rd), “Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.” He shared that his daughters tested positive as well.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS IS CANCELLED FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK DUE TO COVID-19: E! News reports that Seth Meyers has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet shared Tuesday (January 4th), Meyers wrote, “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week.”

VANESSA KIRBY WILL PLAY EMPRESS JOSEPHINE IN KITBAG: After Jodie Comer dropped the role of Empress Josephine in Kitbag, a historical drama for Apple, director Ridley Scott has chosen Vanessa Kirby as her replacement. Kirby will play opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon Bonaparte. Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins through the lens of his tumultuous relationship with the Empress. Production is scheduled to begin this spring.