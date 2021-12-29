Industry News

THE TRAILER FOR SEASON TWO OF CHEER HAS ARRIVED: On Tuesday (December 28th), Netflix released a trailer for season two of Cheer, the docuseries that follows the Navarro College Cheer Team. According to E! News, season two addresses the child pornography charges against former cast member Jerry Harris. The team’s coach, Monica Aldama, says in the trailer, “It’s definitely the hardest season I’ve ever had. I can’t even, like, process it right now.”

TEASER FOR FINAL SEASON OF KILLING EVE IS RELEASED: In the first teaser for the final season of Killing Eve, released on Tuesday (December 28th), Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn narrates over flashes of the show, “Do you ever think what might have happened if we didn’t do what we did? People like us aren’t made for happy lives or happy endings.” E! News reports that Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will be back for season four on February 27th on BBC America.