Industry News

BROADWAY PLANS TO REMAIN OPEN WHILE OMICRON VARIANT SPREADS: While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise due to the Omicron variant, Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin says The Great White Way won’t be shutting down. Shows such as Hamilton and Aladdin have already closed through Christmas, but St. Martin told The Hollywood Reporter, “If the show is opening, we believe that we have the correct information that says it is safe to open for the cast, the crew and the audience. If we don’t feel it’s safe, we don’t perform that day.”

DISNEY REVEALS TRAILER FOR DEATH ON THE NILE DESPITE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ARMIE HAMMER: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and 20th Century are moving forward with their marketing campaign for Death on the Nile, a film adapted from the Agatha Christie novel. Death on the Nile had been finished for over a year before allegations arose against Armie Hammer, who stars in the film. Hammer has been accused of emotional abuse, manipulation, coercion, and rape by multiple women. Despite this, he is featured in the new trailer and poster for the film, which were released Tuesday (December 21st).

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL ALL-STAR EDITION: TV Line reports that drag queens from different international franchises will compete against one another in a new RuPaul’s Drag Race series. The official logline reads, “Nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race royal alumni will battle it out for the crown in the brand new series RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World.” Judges will include RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr, and a variety of special guests.