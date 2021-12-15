Industry News

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME EXPECTED TO BRING IN AT LEAST $290 MILLION: The box-office hopes are high for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will be released on December 17th, and critics believe this is the one that’ll get people back in the theaters. Deadline reports projections for the opening weekend will start at $290 million.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN’S BROTHER ASKS FOR BLACK PANTHER’S T’CHALLA TO BE RECAST: People reports that while Marvel recently shared their decision to not recast Chadwick Boseman’s role in Black Panther, some fans would like to see T’Challa’s character continue. This now includes Boseman’s brother, Derrick, who supports the online petition asking for the role to be recast. Derrick said he believes Chadwick knew the role was bigger than himself.

WILMER VALDERRAMA WILL STAR AS ZORRO IN UPDATED SERIES: TV Line reports that NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has been cast as the lead, Don Diego de la Vega, in the remake of Zorro. The original series aired on ABC in the 1950s. “Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” said Valderrama, who will also serve as an executive producer.

GENERAL HOSPITAL STAR INGO RADEMACHER FILES LAWSUIT OVER COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE: According to Entertainment Tonight, Ingo Rademacher, who plays Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap opera General Hospital, is suing ABC over the network’s vaccine mandate. He is arguing that the mandate is “unconstitutional and amounts to religious discrimination.”