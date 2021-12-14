Industry News
COVID OUTBREAK PUTS A PAUSE ON REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS PRODUCTION: Three stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, and Lisa Rinna, have all tested positive for COVID. People reports that the women are all vaccinated and are taking care of themselves. Production has shut down to “take every precaution to keep people safe.”
DR. OZ SHOW ENDS AS HIS DAUGHTER’S COOKING SHOW PREMIERES: After 13 seasons, The Dr. Oz Show will officially end on January 14th, right before his daughter’s new show airs. According to TMZ, The Good Dish will premiere on January 17th, hosted by Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa. Oz announced last month that he was entering the Republican primary in Pennsylvania. He will be running for a seat in the senate.
TRAILER RELEASED FOR THE MURDER OF GABBY PETITO: TRUTH, LIES, AND SOCIAL MEDIA: According to E! News, a new Peacock documentary will be released on December 17th, shedding light on the mystery of Gabby Petito’s murder. The new film will tell the tragic story of the YouTuber’s life and death, featuring Gabby’s parents and stepparents’ first documentary interview.
GUEST HOST OF THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW, SHERRI SHEPHERD, CANCELS DUE TO EMERGENCY SURGERY: TV personality Sherri Shepherd was scheduled to guest host The Wendy Williams Show Monday (December 13th), but had to cancel due to a case of appendicitis. Michael Rapaport filled in for Shepherd as she underwent surgery. Entertainment Tonight reports that Shepherd is “following doctors’ orders and expected to make a full recovery.”
GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS RELEASED: Following intense criticism last year regarding a lack of diversity, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed this year’s Golden Globe nominees. With the help of Snoop Dog, the nominees were announced on Monday (December 13th) and included King Richard, The Power of the Dog, and Squid Game. The Golden Globes are scheduled for January 9th, 2022. See the full list of nominees below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy
Faye Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Drago
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
Respect
No Time to Die
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game