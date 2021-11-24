Industry News

COMING OUT COLTON SETS RELEASE DATE: Variety reports that Colton Underwood’s new Netflix special Coming Out Colton is set to launch on December 3rd. Underwood, a former football player and former star of The Bachelor, came out as gay on Good Morning America in April.

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS RELEASES PROLOGUE TO JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION: On Tuesday (November 23rd), Universal Studios released a five-minute prologue to Jurassic World Dominion, which includes footage of a T. rex storming a drive-in movie theater. The new film will feature some familiar faces, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill.

NETFLIX EMPLOYEES DROP LABOR COMPLAINTS BUT ONE EMPLOYEE RESIGNS: According to AP News, two former Netflix employees who criticized Dave Chappelle’s TV special due to anti-transgender remarks are dropping labor complaints, but one employee has resigned. Software engineer Terra Field, who is trans, said in a resignation letter, “This isn’t how I thought things would end, but I’m relieved to have closure.”

SCOTT KLECKNER APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LANDMARK THEATRES: According to Deadline, Charles S. Cohen, the chairman and owner of Landmark Theatres, has appointed Scott Kleckner as Landmark’s Chief Operating Officer. Kleckner has experience working with Walt Disney Company, Major League Baseball, National Football League, National Hockey League, and National Basketball Association.