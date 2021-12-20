Industry News

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CANCELS LIVE AUDIENCE AND MUSICAL PERFORMANCE DUE TO COVID-19 SURGE: Just hours before Paul Rudd’s fifth time hosting the show, Saturday Night Live cancelled its live audience as well as its musical guest, Charli XCX. According to People, SNL wrote on Twitter Saturday (December 18th), “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew.”

TINA FEY RETURNS TO SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, FILLING IN FOR COLLIN JOST: In the final Saturday Night Live episode of 2021, Tina Fey returned to the show to co-host Weekend Update, taking the place of an absent Colin Jost. TV Line reports that with multiple SNL cast members testing positive for COVID-19, most of the cast was sent home ahead of Saturday’s (December 18th) show.

THE CROWN SHUTS DOWN PRODUCTION EARLY DUE TO COVID-19 SURGE: People reports that Season 5 of The Crown wrapped early due to multiple cast and crew members testing positive for COVID-19. Netflix told Variety on Friday (December 17th), “The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others’ safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones.”