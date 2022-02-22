Industry News

JANE MARCZEWSKI DIES AT 31: America’s Got Talent star Jane Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, died on Saturday (February 19th) at the age of 31, following a four-year battle with cancer. E! News reports that Marczewski’s family released a statement on Sunday (February 20th), saying, “We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss. Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

RYAN REYNOLDS AND PATRICK STEWART ADDRESS DOCTOR STRANGE RUMORS: Following the release of the Doctor Strange sequel trailer that aired during Super Bowl LVI, Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Stewart have commented on whether they’ll be appearing in the film. According to People, Reynolds said, “I guess I’m not really supposed to say anything about that, but I’m really not in the movie. I could be an unreliable narrator, but I promise you I’m not in the movie.” As for Stewart, a voice appears in the trailer that sounds like him. “You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago. So, I can’t be held responsible for that,” he commented.

ANOTHER LIFE CANCELLED ON NETFLIX: According to TV Line, there will not be a season three for Netflix’s Another Life. Katee Sackhoff, who stars in the show as an astronaut “focused on searching for alien intelligence,” took to Twitter on Monday (February 21st). “I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on Netflix,” she tweeted. “To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards. See you on the next adventure. Love Niko.”

ASHLEY REYES JOINS THE CAST OF WALKER: Deadline reports that How I Met Your Father star Ashley Reyes will join Jared Padalecki in a recurring role on CW’s Walker. Reyes will make her first appearance in the next episode, “Nudge,” set to premiere on March 3rd.