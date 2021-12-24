Indstry News: Ghostbusters, SNL + Rockin’ Eve!

PAUL FEIG SLAMS SONY FOR LEAVING 2016’s ‘GHOSTBUSTERS’ MOVIE OUT OF THEIR ‘ULTIMATE COLLECTION’: Paul Feig has a bone to pick with Sony & Columbia pictures over their forthcoming “Ultimate Collection” of Ghostbusters movies. While the eight-disk boxed set includes Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it omits the 2016, Feig-directed film, Ghostbusters, starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. He tweeted Wednesday, “Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight?”

ANNA DREZDEN LEAVING ‘SNL’: Anna Drezden is leaving her position as head writer of Saturday Night Live to focus on the animated comedy Praise Petey. The Freeform series, starring Annie Murphy, John Cho and Christine Baranski scored a series order earlier this month. She made the announcement on Instagram, writing, “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore. I learned a lot. Got to meet a lot of animals and people. There is nowhere like it.”

‘ROCKIN’ EVE’ TO PROCEED DESPITE COVID OUTBREAK IN NEW YORK: Fox may have cancelled their New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast, but the show must go on for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Deadline reports that ABC will proceed with the special’s 50th anniversary while adhering to CDC/local protocols regarding audience attendees in Times Square. Despite the current Covid-19 outbeak in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio Thursday (Dec. 23rd) that the city will be proceeding with the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop but with fewer spectators and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.