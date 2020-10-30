In response to baby gifts, Gigi Hadid shares handwritten thank you letter

Gigi Hadid posted a heartfelt, handwritten letter on her Instagram Story to express gratitude to all the people who sent her and husband Zayn Malick gifts for their new baby. Gigi gave birth just over a month ago to the couple’s first child, whose name they have yet to announce publicly. She explains in her letter that in addition to all the baby gifts she’s already posted about, they received “so many generous gifts … that haven't gotten a public 'thanks'.”

The supermodel also explains why she hasn’t had the time to thank everyone individually yet: she’s busy being a new mom! "If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude,” she clarifies. “Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!"

In addition to thanking gift-givers, Gigi ends her letter by saying, “If you have sent something, even a message, thank you. I love you.”