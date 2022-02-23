Idris Elba Plans To ‘Lean Away’ From Acting To Focus On Music

Idris Elba has music on his mind. The Luther actor told Vanity Fair recently that he’s planning to “lean away from the acting work” to put effort into making music.

“Some may think, ‘Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music’s s—.’ I’ve dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I’m at peace and I’ve chosen: This is what I’m doing, and I’m going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it,” he said.

Elba didn’t just play a deejay on Netflix’s Turn Up Charlie series, he actually performed as one at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding reception in 2018 and at Coachella in 2019.

“I’ve worked my whole life to play at Coachella. I made it at 46! I nearly passed out when I found out,” he said at the time.

Elba previously told People that he’s loved music since he was just four years old, saying that he was “mesmerized by the turntable going around and around.”

Commenting on the decision to take a break from acting in order to achieve his music-making goals, Elba said, “The thing about making music is it’s a very consuming process. It’s very difficult to shoot a movie and then go off into the studio or make a song. It’s like trying to build a soufflé while making a brick wall.”