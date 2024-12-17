Idris Elba, Kylie Minogue Set For ‘CBeebies Bedtime Stories’ Holiday Episodes

Celebrities including Idris Elba and Kylie Minogue are set to read children’s stories on CBeebies Bedtime Stories in a special week of episodes leading up to Christmas. The BBC series, known for bringing magical moments to families, aims to capture “the incredible power of storytelling,” which “spans generations from children to their grown-ups to grandparents.” Other stars scheduled to contribute to the show include Justin Fletcher, Mo Gilligan, Perrie Edwards, James Norton, and Cody Rhodes. CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs on the BBC’s CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer, with recent appearances by Billie Eilish and Chris Hemsworth. (UPI)